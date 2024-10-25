Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ASML alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.

ASML Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $710.81 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $581.57 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $825.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $910.74. The company has a market cap of $280.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.70%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.