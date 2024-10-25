Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average is $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

