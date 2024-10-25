Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,311,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,605,000 after buying an additional 1,304,372 shares in the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $328,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $152.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $140.98 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.48 and a 200-day moving average of $174.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

