Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 71,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $86.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $170.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.