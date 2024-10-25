Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 92 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.54.

NYSE:DTE opened at $129.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.67. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $92.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

