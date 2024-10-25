Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 162,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $1,925,824.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,091,483.55. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 162,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $1,925,824.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,091,483.55. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 36,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $458,020.79. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,995,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,882,820.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the first quarter worth $7,464,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at $4,254,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 79.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 142,377 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 24.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 525,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 104,829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 82,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDOT opened at $11.50 on Friday. Green Dot has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

