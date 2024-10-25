Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $621,993,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,097,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

KEYS opened at $153.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.34. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

