Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 479 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 36,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20,130.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,454,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,832,000 after buying an additional 3,437,397 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. TD Cowen cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.3 %

JNJ stock opened at $163.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

