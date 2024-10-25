Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,374 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $492.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.12. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

