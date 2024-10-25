Griffin Securities Cuts Earnings Estimates for Schlumberger

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $3.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.49. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.97.

NYSE:SLB opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 393.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 204.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,160.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

