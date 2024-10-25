Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 25 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $402,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2,040.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 53.2% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $484,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.57.

NYSE PH opened at $624.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.47. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $646.60.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

