Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 854 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 854 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 83.3% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,693.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.95.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $285.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $294.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

