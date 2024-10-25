Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $492.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $479.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.12. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

