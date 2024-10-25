Grimes & Company Inc. Has $16.33 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,271,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

