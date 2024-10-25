Grimes & Company Inc. Has $470,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 40,750 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,613 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,163 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $155.19 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.01. The firm has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by ($5.59). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

