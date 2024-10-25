Grimes & Company Inc. Has $911,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 35.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,216,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,495,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,224.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 66,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after buying an additional 2,163,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NEE opened at $82.82 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.96.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.