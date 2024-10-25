Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 60 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock opened at $493.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $513.82 and its 200-day moving average is $470.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $154.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $533.29.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $537.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.17.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

