GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Sells 189,881 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 189,881 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 4.3% of GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762,735 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 33,540.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,459 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $301,364,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $402.40 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The firm has a market cap of $399.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.43.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.67.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

