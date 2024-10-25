GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Sells 699 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.24.

NYSE:LLY opened at $891.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $547.61 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $921.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $860.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

