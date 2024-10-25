Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.54.

NYSE:DTE opened at $129.74 on Friday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $92.58 and a one year high of $131.66. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.52 and a 200-day moving average of $117.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

