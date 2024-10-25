Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3,159.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 176,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Sysco by 205.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.82. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $64.28 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.44%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

