Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,212,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $304.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 574.47, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.17 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

