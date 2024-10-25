Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 347 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $119.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

