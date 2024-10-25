Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HWM. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

HWM stock opened at $100.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.46%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

