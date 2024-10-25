Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,808 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Constitution Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 24.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 86,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.29 and its 200 day moving average is $154.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.