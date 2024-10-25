Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,175 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,142 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,052,732,000 after buying an additional 363,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,117,357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $523,940,000 after purchasing an additional 81,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 100.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,554,000 after purchasing an additional 825,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,693.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho set a $260.00 price objective on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup set a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.95.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $285.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $294.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

