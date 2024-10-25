Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $283.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.10. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

