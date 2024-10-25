Get alerts:

Dallas, Texas – October 24, 2024 – Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission today to announce the release of its Earnings Presentation for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The company will be utilizing the Earnings Presentation, detailed in Exhibit 99.1 of the filing, for engagements with investors and analysts, including a webcast scheduled for October 25, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. (central time).

The information provided in the Earnings Presentation is being made available pursuant to Item 2.02 of the Form 8-K and is not to be considered as filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or incorporated by reference, except as outlined in specific filings.

No additional financial statements, pro forma financial information, or shell company transactions were reported in this filing, as confirmed in Item 9.01 of the Form 8-K. The company has attached the necessary exhibit(s), including the Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Presentation and the Cover Page Interactive File formatted as Inline XBRL.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. has officially signed off on this report as of October 24, 2024, with Corey G. Prestidge, the Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary, representing the company.

This announcement marks a significant disclosure by Hilltop Holdings Inc., shedding light on its financial performance for the third quarter of 2024.

Please note that this news article is a brief summary and does not contain all details included in the Form 8-K filing released by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

