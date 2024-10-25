Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 1.5 %
HMN stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.67 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.
Horace Mann Educators Company Profile
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.
