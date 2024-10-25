Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 42,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,560,856.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,910,538.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 1.5 %

HMN stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.67 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

