Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 749 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOV. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 177.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hovnanian Enterprises

In related news, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total value of $603,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,652.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.45, for a total transaction of $4,589,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,610.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total value of $603,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,652.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 1.7 %

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $173.35 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $240.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.55.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 52.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

