Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “positive” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $100.62 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.58 and its 200-day moving average is $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

