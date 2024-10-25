Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $100.62 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

