HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $614.33.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (down previously from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HUBS

HubSpot Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $554.31 on Friday. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $515.39 and a 200-day moving average of $551.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7,193.98 and a beta of 1.64.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,484.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,484.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $597,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,695,632.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in HubSpot by 690.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.