Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.91 and traded as high as $20.49. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 10,749 shares traded.

Hurco Companies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $131.18 million, a P/E ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hurco Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 24,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 806,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,156,217.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,026 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.33% of Hurco Companies worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

