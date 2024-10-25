i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IIIV shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2,289.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.31). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Comerica Bank grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 46.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 65,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 14.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 11.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

