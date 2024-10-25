This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read iBio’s 8K filing here.
About iBio
iBio, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) antibodies solutions for cancer, and other diseases. The company’s technology platforms include EngageTx that provides improved CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel; ShieldTx, an antibody masking technology that enables the creation of conditionally activated antibodies; StableHu, an AI antibody-optimizing technology; and AI epitope steering technology that guides antibodies against the desired regions of the target protein.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iBio
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?