Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €17.67 ($19.21). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €17.66 ($19.20), with a volume of 155,600 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $228.87 million, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported €0.17 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.07 ($0.08) by €0.10 ($0.11). Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of €6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €5.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

