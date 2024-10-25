IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 18.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,114,000 after acquiring an additional 472,040 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464,337 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3,839.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,417,000 after purchasing an additional 405,553 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 757.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 340,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after purchasing an additional 300,572 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $43,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $192.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.23. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $122.53 and a 12 month high of $198.79. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allstate from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.44.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

