IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $14,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 380.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.73.

ED stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

