IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,890,000 after acquiring an additional 527,460 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 696.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,891,000 after purchasing an additional 308,493 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3,325.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,229,000 after purchasing an additional 213,731 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,179,000 after purchasing an additional 177,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,193.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,601,000 after purchasing an additional 125,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.13.

IDXX opened at $452.27 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $486.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.23. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

