IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $10.56 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4,187.5% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,464.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of -247.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,059.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.07.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

