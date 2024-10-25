IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $10.83 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,176 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,211,609,000 after buying an additional 6,201,777 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,750,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in General Motors by 581.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,601,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,768 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 366.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,408,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,922,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $600,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 0.4 %

General Motors stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 531,228 shares of company stock worth $28,267,714. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Nomura lowered General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities raised General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.97.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

