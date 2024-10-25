IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $9.95 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 261,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $125.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.79 and its 200 day moving average is $117.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $128.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Argus raised Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

