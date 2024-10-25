IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 15,803 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,803 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,741,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,189,035,000 after purchasing an additional 402,925 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,214,000 after buying an additional 1,595,722 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,699,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,240,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,643,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,253,000 after buying an additional 111,261 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

PSX opened at $128.49 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

