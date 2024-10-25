IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 31,863 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,863 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.74.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XEL. Argus raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

