IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 595 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 178.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $112.02 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average is $96.48. The company has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

