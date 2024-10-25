IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,908,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,877,000 after buying an additional 224,784 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after buying an additional 1,424,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,809,000 after buying an additional 355,106 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,971,000 after acquiring an additional 134,865 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

EMR opened at $108.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Stephens cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

