Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives $79.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Immunocore from $92.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Immunocore from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Immunocore from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

IMCR stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 14.68% and a negative net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Immunocore will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Immunocore during the third quarter worth $218,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,686,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 33,003 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 124.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,366,000 after acquiring an additional 333,167 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

