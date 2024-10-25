Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,908,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $921,634,000 after purchasing an additional 203,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,255,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,662,000 after acquiring an additional 41,482 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12,493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,470,000 after acquiring an additional 994,385 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,478,000 after acquiring an additional 528,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 638,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,760,000 after acquiring an additional 189,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

RL stock opened at $197.94 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RL. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cfra set a $171.00 price target on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.09.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

