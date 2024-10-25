Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 20,933.3% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 423.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Price Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.17. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $43.01.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

